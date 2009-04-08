Skip to main content
The Impact of Monetary and Commodity Fundamentals, Macro News and Central Bank Communication on the Exchange Rate

Evidence from South Africa
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/224472688177
Balázs Égert
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2009), “The Impact of Monetary and Commodity Fundamentals, Macro News and Central Bank Communication on the Exchange Rate: Evidence from South Africa”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 692, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224472688177.
