The Impact of Economic Reform on the Performance of the Seed Sector in Eastern and Southern Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/523245475740
Authors
Elizabeth Cromwell
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Cromwell, E. (1992), “The Impact of Economic Reform on the Performance of the Seed Sector in Eastern and Southern Africa”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 68, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/523245475740.
