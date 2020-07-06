Skip to main content
The Impact of COVID-19 international travel restrictions on services-trade costs

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e443fc6b-en
Authors
Sebastian Benz, Frédéric Gonzales, Annabelle Mourougane
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Benz, S., F. Gonzales and A. Mourougane (2020), “The Impact of COVID-19 international travel restrictions on services-trade costs”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 237, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e443fc6b-en.
