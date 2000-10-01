The paper develops the view that the perspective on the HIPC initiative is distorted by the fact that -contrary to the Brady deal itself- it lacks all perspective on the “market value” of the debt which is written down. The appropriate “market value” is one that takes account of the risk of non-payment: arrears, rescheduling and “constrained” refinancing of various sorts. Building upon econometric evidence that relies on middle income debtors in the eighties, the paper argues that the initiative is about ten times less generous than face value accounting would suggest ...
The HIPC Initiative
True and False Promises
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024