Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The HIPC Initiative

True and False Promises
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/333105728152
Authors
Daniel Cohen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Cohen, D. (2000), “The HIPC Initiative: True and False Promises”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/333105728152.
Go to top