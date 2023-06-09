Leniency programmes are a powerful detection tool for competition authorities. Over the period 2015-2021, the number of leniency applications in OECD jurisdictions dropped by 58% and the same trend can be observed across most regions. This Note explores whether and to what extent the drop in leniency applications may constitute a threat to cartel enforcement and the possible reasons behind the declining trends. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “The Future of Effective Leniency Programmes: Advancing Detection and Deterrence of Cartels” taking place at the June 2023 session of the OECD Competition Committee’s Working Party No. 3 on Co-operation and Enforcement.