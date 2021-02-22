Skip to main content
The firm-level link between productivity dispersion and wage inequality: A symptom of low job mobility?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4c6131e3-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Alexander Hijzen, Michael Koelle, Cyrille Schwellnus, Erling Barth, Wen-Hao Chen, Richard Fabling, Priscilla Fialho, Alfred Garloff, Katharzyna Grabska, Ryo Kambayashi, Valerie Lankester, Balazs Stadler, Oskar Nordström Skans, Satu Nurmi, Balazs Murakozy, Richard Upward, Wouter Zwysen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. et al. (2021), “The firm-level link between productivity dispersion and wage inequality: A symptom of low job mobility?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1656, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4c6131e3-en.
