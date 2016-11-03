Skip to main content
The Estimation of Financial Conditions Indices for the Major OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlnb5b1zw9x-en
Authors
E. Philip Davis, Simon Kirby, James Warren
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Davis, E., S. Kirby and J. Warren (2016), “The Estimation of Financial Conditions Indices for the Major OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1335, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlnb5b1zw9x-en.
