The effects of reform scenarios for unemployment benefits and social assistance on financial incentives to work and poverty in Lithuania

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2jmtmsmr-en
Authors
Jekaterina Navicke, Silvia Avram, Lilas Demmou
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Navicke, J., S. Avram and L. Demmou (2016), “The effects of reform scenarios for unemployment benefits and social assistance on financial incentives to work and poverty in Lithuania”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1310, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv2jmtmsmr-en.
