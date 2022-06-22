Skip to main content
The effect of structural reforms: Do they differ between GDP and adjusted household disposable income?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/def775b1-en
Jarmila Botev, Balázs Égert, David Turner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Botev, J., B. Égert and D. Turner (2022), “The effect of structural reforms: Do they differ between GDP and adjusted household disposable income?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1718, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/def775b1-en.
