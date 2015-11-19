Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Economic Feedbacks of Loss of Biodiversity and Ecosystems Services

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqgv610fg6-en
Authors
Anil Markandya
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Markandya, A. (2015), “The Economic Feedbacks of Loss of Biodiversity and Ecosystems Services”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 93, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqgv610fg6-en.
Go to top