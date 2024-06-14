Skip to main content
The Economic Dynamics of an Ageing Population

The Case of Four OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/054502801660
Authors
Alan J. Auerbach, Laurence J. Kotlikoff, Robert P. Hagemann, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Auerbach, A. et al. (1989), “The Economic Dynamics of an Ageing Population: The Case of Four OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/054502801660.
