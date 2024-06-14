Skip to main content
The Dollar Position of the Non-U.S. Private Sector, Portfolio Effects, and the Exchange Rate of the Dollar

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/450027436566
Authors
Bixio Barenco
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Barenco, B. (1990), “The Dollar Position of the Non-U.S. Private Sector, Portfolio Effects, and the Exchange Rate of the Dollar”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/450027436566.
