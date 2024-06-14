This paper measures the net dollar position of the non-U.S. private sector and a few other international positions -- notably the net foreign-currency position of the U.S. private sector. These currency positions provide the basis for a discussion of portfolio effects which are especially relevant for questions related to the future financing of U.S. current-account deficits. A special feature of this exercise is the explicit identification of the non-U.S. public sector as a potential source of dollar assets for the non-U.S. private sector ...
The Dollar Position of the Non-U.S. Private Sector, Portfolio Effects, and the Exchange Rate of the Dollar
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
