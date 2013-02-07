The Competition Committee holds occasional “hearings” to address strategic issues outside the core competition domain and to improve the analysis in such areas where competition can be meaningful. Two hearings on the Digital Economy were held in October 2011 and February 2012. This document includes an executive summary, an issues note by the Secretariat, a summary of each hearing, papers from panellists well as written submissions from: France, Japan, Norway, Poland, Türkiye and Russia.