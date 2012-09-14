Skip to main content
The Determinants of Invention in Electricity Generation Technologies

A Patent Data Analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92v111shjc-en
Authors
Elisa Lanzi, Ivan Haščič, Nick Johnstone
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lanzi, E., I. Haščič and N. Johnstone (2012), “The Determinants of Invention in Electricity Generation Technologies: A Patent Data Analysis”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92v111shjc-en.
