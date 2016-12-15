Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Determinants of Entry in The Electricity Generation Sector in OECD Countries

A Focus on Renewable Energy
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5f30bc75-en
Authors
David Benatia, Tomasz Koźluk
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Benatia, D. and T. Koźluk (2016), “The Determinants of Entry in The Electricity Generation Sector in OECD Countries: A Focus on Renewable Energy”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f30bc75-en.
Go to top