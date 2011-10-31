These terms of reference articulate a shared view among OECD members about key aspects of the current context for privacy protection and provide orientation for further work on the review of the OECD Privacy Guidelines in light of changing technologies, markets and user behaviour and the growing importance of digital identities.
Terms of Reference for the Review of the OECD Guidelines Governing the Protection of Privacy and Transborder Data Flows of Personal Data
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
