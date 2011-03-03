This FTA publication, Tax Administration in OECD and Selected Non-OECD Countries: Comparative Information Series (2010), is the fourth edition of this series. It contains a wide range of insightful, comparative data on aspects of tax administration around the world. Almost 50 countries have contributed to the research that went into this publication – every OECD member country, as well as EU, G20, and other countries. It provides a unique insight into the tax administration environment. Not only will it promote greater understanding between countries by setting out the context in which revenue bodies operate, but it is also a key tool to assist both administrators and policy makers in identifying the key trends and innovations in tax administration.