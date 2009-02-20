Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sustaining Growth in Korea by Reforming the Labour Market and Improving the Education System

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/226580861153
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Masahiko Tsutsumi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and M. Tsutsumi (2009), “Sustaining Growth in Korea by Reforming the Labour Market and Improving the Education System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 672, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226580861153.
Go to top