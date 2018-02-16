Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sustainable Financing for Marine Ecosystem Services in Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau

Country Study
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/896ea4e7-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Sustainable Financing for Marine Ecosystem Services in Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau: Country Study”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/896ea4e7-en.
Go to top