This Policy Paper summarises key messages from the case study on European Union payments to Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau for the conservation of marine protected areas under the Fisheries Partnership Agreements. The detailed case study is available in the 2017 OECD report The Political Economy of Biodiversity Policy Reform. A separate “Policy Highlights” brochure, which distils key messages and lessons learned from the full report is also available.
Sustainable Financing for Marine Ecosystem Services in Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau
Country Study
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
20 September 2023
-
Policy paper1 May 2023
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
24 May 2024