Strengthening the Role of Private Finance in Infrastructure Development in Eastern Partner Countries

Estimates indicate that Eastern Partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine) will need to invest between 5% and 7% of annual GDP in order to finance the implementation and maintenance of regional infrastructure. Public investments currently cover only between 0.7% and 3.4%. At the same time, governments are facing increased demands on public finances exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is creating additional pressure on limited state budgets and making it difficult to close this gap. This review provides EaP countries with evidence-based analysis to help them more effectively and efficiently mobilise private finance to address the twin challenge of both upgrading existing infrastructures and developing new infrastructure that can underpin sustainable and inclusive growth. It provides a basis for identifying opportunities for expanding and/or diversifying sources of private finance. It can also help to identify impediments that inhibit the flow of private financing for infrastructure investment.