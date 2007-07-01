Skip to main content
Strengthening Productive Capacities in Emerging Economies through Internationalisation

Evidence from the Appliance Industry
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/120466080215
Authors
Federico Bonaglia, Andrea Goldstein
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bonaglia, F. and A. Goldstein (2007), “Strengthening Productive Capacities in Emerging Economies through Internationalisation: Evidence from the Appliance Industry”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 262, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/120466080215.
