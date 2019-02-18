Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Statistical profiling in public employment services

An international comparison
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b5e5f16e-en
Authors
Sam Desiere, Kristine Langenbucher, Ludo Struyven
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Desiere, S., K. Langenbucher and L. Struyven (2019), “Statistical profiling in public employment services: An international comparison”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 224, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b5e5f16e-en.
Go to top