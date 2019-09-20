This Working Paper is intended to highlight the main opportunities and challenges for the use of emerging technologies (ET), and in particular emerging digital technologies, in the public sector. Based on the first results of the analysis of evidence collected in 20 countries, the paper offers a few insights on the state of the art on the strategies and practical examples on how governments are attempting to integrate ET in the public sector.
State of the art in the use of emerging technologies in the public sector
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Abstract
