State Infrastructure and Productive Performance in Indian Manufacturing

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/765460688775
Authors
Arup Mitra, Aristomene Varoudakis, Marie-Ange Véganzonès
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Mitra, A., A. Varoudakis and M. Véganzonès (1998), “State Infrastructure and Productive Performance in Indian Manufacturing”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 139, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/765460688775.
