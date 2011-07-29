Skip to main content
Sources of Finance, Investment Policies and Plant Entry in the Renewable Energy Sector

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg7068011hb-en
Authors
Margarita Kalamova, Christopher Kaminker, Nick Johnstone
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kalamova, M., C. Kaminker and N. Johnstone (2011), “Sources of Finance, Investment Policies and Plant Entry in the Renewable Energy Sector”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg7068011hb-en.
