Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Slovakia's Introduction of a Flat Tax as Part of Wider Economic Reforms

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/075008851315
Authors
Anne-Marie Brook, Willi Leibfritz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brook, A. and W. Leibfritz (2005), “Slovakia's Introduction of a Flat Tax as Part of Wider Economic Reforms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 448, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/075008851315.
Go to top