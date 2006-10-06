Skip to main content
Should Measures of Fiscal Stance be Adjusted for Terms of Trade Effects?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/416678318453
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), “Should Measures of Fiscal Stance be Adjusted for Terms of Trade Effects?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 519, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/416678318453.
