Electricity accounts for more than 40 % of global energy-related CO 2 emissions. This issue is most pressing for developing countries where growth in power demand is particularly high, fueling the risk of irreversible investment in CO 2 -intensive capacity, the so-called “carbon lock-in”.

Sectoral Approaches in Electricity– Building Bridges to a Safe Climate shows how the international climate policy framework could effectively support a transition towards low-CO 2 electricity systems in developing countries. Sectoral approaches are intended to address sectors that require urgent actions, without waiting for countries to take nation-wide commitments.