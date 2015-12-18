Skip to main content
Sector-level approach to estimating mobilised private climate finance

The case of renewable energy
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp02jnzl35-en
Authors
Raphaël Jachnik, Victor Raynaud
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Jachnik, R. and V. Raynaud (2015), “Sector-level approach to estimating mobilised private climate finance: The case of renewable energy”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 98, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp02jnzl35-en.
