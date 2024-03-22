Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Scenarios for the World Trading System and Their Implications for Developing Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/581340376663
Authors
Robert Z. Lawrence
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Lawrence, R. (1991), “Scenarios for the World Trading System and Their Implications for Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/581340376663.
Go to top