Review of the Seoul Declaration for the Future of the Internet Economy

This paper provides a synthesis of the review of the recommendations set out in the Seoul Declaration of 2008, and their implementation at the national and international levels. It focuses on seven main themes: access to the Internet via a high-speed infrastructure; review of the areas of digital content and green ICTs in the context of innovation and sustainable growth; understanding the data-driven Internet economy and the development of smarter applications; cybersecurity and privacy; empowering and protecting consumers; ensuring an open Internet economy; and ensuring global participation in the Internet economy for development.