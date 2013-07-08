This paper provides a synthesis of the review of the recommendations set out in the Seoul Declaration of 2008, and their implementation at the national and international levels. It focuses on seven main themes: access to the Internet via a high-speed infrastructure; review of the areas of digital content and green ICTs in the context of innovation and sustainable growth; understanding the data-driven Internet economy and the development of smarter applications; cybersecurity and privacy; empowering and protecting consumers; ensuring an open Internet economy; and ensuring global participation in the Internet economy for development.
Review of the Seoul Declaration for the Future of the Internet Economy
Synthesis Report
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
18 June 2024