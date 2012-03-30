In 2006 the OECD Council adopted a recommendation setting forth a framework for cross-border co-operation in the enforcement of laws against spam. This report provides information on the progress in implementation measures, mainly based on a questionnaire of OECD member’s experiences.
Review of the 2006 OECD Recommendation on Cross-Border Co-operation in the Enforcement of Laws Against SPAM
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
