Review of energy subsidies in the context of energy sector reforms in Ukraine

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0fdb33b3-en
Authors
Nelly Petkova, Krzysztof Michalak, Yuliia Oharenko
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Petkova, N., K. Michalak and Y. Oharenko (2023), “Review of energy subsidies in the context of energy sector reforms in Ukraine”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 228, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0fdb33b3-en.
