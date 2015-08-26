This paper explores the relationship between retailer buyer and seller power as to understand the dynamic process through which retailing is going and the direction it is heading and how it might be affected by regulation. It was prepared as background material for the session "Structural Issues in the Groceries Sector: Merger and Regulatory Issues" held at the 2015 Latin American and Caribbean Competition Forum in Jamaica on 23-24 September 2015.
Retail Structure and Competition Assessment with Application to Latin America and the Caribbean
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
