Restructuring the Electricity Sector and Promoting Green Growth in Japan

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxrhfjtd-en
Randall S. Jones, Myungkyoo Kim
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jones, R. and M. Kim (2013), “Restructuring the Electricity Sector and Promoting Green Growth in Japan”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1069, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxrhfjtd-en.
