Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Restoring the financial sector and corporate deleveraging in Slovenia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxml3x8vq0-en
Authors
Urban Sila
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sila, U. (2015), “Restoring the financial sector and corporate deleveraging in Slovenia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1243, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxml3x8vq0-en.
Go to top