Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Restoring Japan's Fiscal Sustainability

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46cvtkbf33-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Satoshi Urasawa
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and S. Urasawa (2013), “Restoring Japan's Fiscal Sustainability”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1050, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46cvtkbf33-en.
Go to top