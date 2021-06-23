Responsible Business Conduct Due Diligence Practices in Ukraine’s Energy Sector

The energy sector is associated with important responsible business conduct (RBC) related challenges, including environmental, social and governance risks. This study provides a baseline understanding of RBC due diligence practices in Ukraine’s energy companies. Based on surveys conducted with some of the main energy practitioners in Ukraine and on supplementary research, it outlines key RBC risks that companies in Ukraine’s energy sector face and efforts through which these risks are identified, addressed and mitigated. The study also outlines practice gaps and provides considerations for companies to take into account when improving due diligence practices in aligning with OECD RBC instruments and standards.