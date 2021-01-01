Responsible Business Conduct Due Diligence Practices in Ukraine’s Energy Sector

This report provides a baseline understanding of RBC due diligence practices in Ukraine’s energy companies. It focuses on what is happening in practice among key energy companies engaged in hydrocarbons, electricity and utilities, among other sub-sectors, and further outlines key elements related to environmental protection and energy efficiency measures, industrial and community relations, and compliance. It also provides considerations that companies can take into account when improving due diligence practices in aligning with OECD RBC instruments and standards.