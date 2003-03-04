Skip to main content
Report of the OECD Task Force on Software Measurement in the National Accounts

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/334811030426
Authors
François Lequiller, Nadim Ahmad, Seppo Varjonen, William Cave, Kil-Hyo Ahn
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Lequiller, F. et al. (2003), “Report of the OECD Task Force on Software Measurement in the National Accounts”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2003/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/334811030426.
