Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulation, institutions and productivity

New macroeconomic evidence from OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/579ceba4-en
Authors
Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Égert, B. (2017), “Regulation, institutions and productivity: New macroeconomic evidence from OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1393, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/579ceba4-en.
Go to top