Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulation, Industry Structure and Performance in the Electricity Supply Industry

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/880084226021
Authors
Faye Steiner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Steiner, F. (2000), “Regulation, Industry Structure and Performance in the Electricity Supply Industry”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 238, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/880084226021.
Go to top