Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulation in Services

OECD Patterns and Economic Implications
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223766183220
Authors
Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Nicoletti, G. (2001), “Regulation in Services: OECD Patterns and Economic Implications”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 287, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223766183220.
Go to top