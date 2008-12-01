The proportion of non-regular workers has risen to one-third of total employment. While non-regular employment provides flexibility and cost reductions for firms, it also creates equity and efficiency concerns. A comprehensive approach that includes relaxing the high degree of employment protection for regular workers and expanding the coverage of non-regular workers by the social security system would help to reverse dualism. Given that non-regular workers receive less firm-based training, it is also necessary to expand training outside of firms to support Japan’s growth potential, while enhancing the employment prospects of non-regular workers. Reversing the upward trend in non-regular employment may also encourage greater female labour force participation, which is essential given rapid population ageing that is already reducing Japan’s working-age population by almost 1% each year. Expanding childcare facilities and paying more attention to work-life balance would also boost female employment, while also raising Japan’s exceptionally low birth rate.
Reforming the Labour Market in Japan to Cope with Increasing Dualism and Population Ageing
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024