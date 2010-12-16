Skip to main content
Reforming China's Monetary Policy Framework to Meet Domestic Objectives

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km32vmsq6f2-en
Authors
Paul Conway, Richard Herd, Thomas Chalaux
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Conway, P., R. Herd and T. Chalaux (2010), “Reforming China's Monetary Policy Framework to Meet Domestic Objectives”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 822, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km32vmsq6f2-en.
