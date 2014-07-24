Skip to main content
Reducing Income Inequality and Poverty and Promoting Social Mobility in Korea

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0wh6l5p7l-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Satoshi Urasawa
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jones, R. and S. Urasawa (2014), “Reducing Income Inequality and Poverty and Promoting Social Mobility in Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1153, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0wh6l5p7l-en.
