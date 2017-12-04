Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Readiness of electronic health record systems to contribute to national health information and research

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9e296bf3-en
Authors
Jillian Oderkirk
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Oderkirk, J. (2017), “Readiness of electronic health record systems to contribute to national health information and research”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 99, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9e296bf3-en.
Go to top