Reaching net zero while safeguarding competitiveness and social cohesion in Germany

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5bf13192-en
Authors
Zeev Krill, Robert Grundke, Marius Bickmann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Krill, Z., R. Grundke and M. Bickmann (2023), “Reaching net zero while safeguarding competitiveness and social cohesion in Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1768, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5bf13192-en.
