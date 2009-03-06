Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Raising the Flexibility of the Slovak Economy during the Catch-Up Phase

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/226268184666
Authors
Isabell Koske
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Koske, I. (2009), “Raising the Flexibility of the Slovak Economy during the Catch-Up Phase”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 680, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226268184666.
Go to top