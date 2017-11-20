Raising living standards and supporting investment by boosting skills in Slovenia

Higher living standards and well-being, as well as convergence with more advanced economies, will depend on achieving higher productivity, which in turn would be boosted by more investment in capital. In particular, investment in knowledge-based capital and greater inward FDI can help Slovenia develop its economy and improve global integration. Complementing such investments requires a workforce that is given the opportunities and incentives to continuously engage in upskilling and seek employment where they are most productive, in the process raising their incomes. Reskilling can be improved by boosting the links between educational institutions and local and foreign firms, helping Slovenia to overcome its problems of long-term unemployment and low employment rates of older workers. Improving life-long learning will allow workers to adapt to a changing economic environment and thereby contribute to their own well-being. Adjusting wage determination and broadening labour market activation measures can smooth these adjustments.

This Working Paper relates to the 2017 OECD Economic Survey of Slovenia

(www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-slovenia.htm).